    Tampa Bay Water reservoir reaches capacity, water restrictions lifted

    By Kevin Accettulla,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2mYs_0wHgYNrr00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tamp Bay Water’s Regional Reservoir reached full capacity and water restrictions have been lifted.

    The C.W. Bill Young reservoir reached capacity due to conservation efforts and rain from Debby, Helene, and Milton, according to Tampa Bay Water.

    ‘A water traffic jam’: Why won’t floodwaters recede in Hillsborough County?

    About 200 million gallons of water per day were added to the reservoir during Debby.

    “Our reservoir is full and ready for next year’s dry season,” Tampa Bay Water Chief Science Officer Warren Hogg said in a statement. “This achievement reflects both the resilience of the regional water supply system and the commitment of our residents, member governments and Southwest Florida Water Management District to conserve.”

    Because of the surplus, the Southwest Florida Water Management District voted to lift the one-day per week watering restriction.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

