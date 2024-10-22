Tampa Bay Water reservoir reaches capacity, water restrictions lifted

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tamp Bay Water’s Regional Reservoir reached full capacity and water restrictions have been lifted.

The C.W. Bill Young reservoir reached capacity due to conservation efforts and rain from Debby, Helene, and Milton, according to Tampa Bay Water.

About 200 million gallons of water per day were added to the reservoir during Debby.

“Our reservoir is full and ready for next year’s dry season,” Tampa Bay Water Chief Science Officer Warren Hogg said in a statement. “This achievement reflects both the resilience of the regional water supply system and the commitment of our residents, member governments and Southwest Florida Water Management District to conserve.”

Because of the surplus, the Southwest Florida Water Management District voted to lift the one-day per week watering restriction.

