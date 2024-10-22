Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Tropical Storm Oscar moves through central, southeastern Bahamas

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3AGJ_0wGqaE4P00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Oscar moves through the central and southeastern Bahamas, The National Hurricane Center said.

    Located about 45 miles south-southeast of Long Island, Oscar’s center is expected to move near the southeastern and central Bahamas today.

    St. Pete launches debris collection map

    Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph.

    A fast northeastward motion is expected today and Wednesday, according to the NHC.

    Oscar is expected to move away from the Bahamas tonight and Wednesday.

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

    • Central Bahamas
    • Southeastern Bahamas

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WFLA5 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WFLA2 days ago
    Man dies after fight at Temple Terrace apartment
    WFLA13 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    St. Pete launches debris collection map
    WFLA2 days ago
    Florida woman accused of telling 10-year-old to murder infant through Roblox
    WFLA1 day ago
    Lawsuit claims Florida hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck
    WFLA2 days ago
    Anna Nicole Smith's Teen Daughter Dannielynn Is Unrecognizable After Sudden Style Change
    Parade3 days ago
    Convicted felon escapes facility, captured in Winter Haven, police say
    WFLA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Utility bills double, triple for Gulfport residents
    WFLA7 hours ago
    Hospital Staff Allegedly Broke Newborn's Neck During C-Section And Tried To Cover It Up, According To Florida Parents
    Wide Open Eats3 days ago
    Florida man driving stolen truck leads troopers on pursuit, tries hiding in drainage canal, FHP says
    WFLA2 days ago
    Florida man jailed for punching dog in face, hanging her from leash, officials say
    WFLA2 days ago
    Mailman stabs lawncare worker over vehicle parking in Hillsborough County: deputies
    WFLA18 hours ago
    Man hospitalized in early morning shooting, police investigate
    WFLA23 hours ago
    Coast Guard offloads $115M worth of cocaine, marijuana at St. Pete port
    WFLA10 hours ago
    Authorities searching for St. Pete teen missing nearly 2 months
    WFLA1 day ago
    Sarasota County changes school schedule after storm days off
    WFLA21 hours ago
    McDonald’s Quarter Pounders linked to E. coli outbreak across multiple states, CDC says
    WFLA1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    McDonald’s tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak
    WFLA12 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WFLA1 day ago
    Tampa city leaders give updates on storm debris collection
    WFLA20 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WFLA1 day ago
    Red tide & river flooding: Ongoing aftermath of Helene and Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Lemon Bay, area canals littered with debris after storm surge from Hurricane Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Hillsborough County discussing millions for storm recovery & prep
    WFLA22 hours ago
    Tropical trouble may be brewing again for the final month of hurricane season
    Fox Weather1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy