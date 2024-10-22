Tropical Storm Oscar moves through central, southeastern Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Oscar moves through the central and southeastern Bahamas, The National Hurricane Center said.

Located about 45 miles south-southeast of Long Island, Oscar’s center is expected to move near the southeastern and central Bahamas today.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph.

A fast northeastward motion is expected today and Wednesday, according to the NHC.

Oscar is expected to move away from the Bahamas tonight and Wednesday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Central Bahamas

Southeastern Bahamas

