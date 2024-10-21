Woman arrested for armed robbery of Uber driver: PCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly pulled a gun and robbed an Uber driver for refusing her a ride over the weekend, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On Sunday, around 8 p.m., police were called to the scene where the victim said he was in the process of dropping off two passengers just before being robbed by Jasia Owens, 27.

The victim told detectives that the passengers asked him to take them to a different location and asked if their friend, Owens, could come with them.

Owens reportedly tried to enter the vehicle with a dog, but the victim told her he did not want a pet in his car. The victim asked the group to exit the vehicle, and Owens became irate and refused, according to the victim and witnesses on the scene.

The victim and Owens exited the vehicle, arguing, and Owens then pulled a brown handgun from her bag, threatened the victim, and took his cell phone.

The victim eventually managed to get away and flagged down a bystander to use their cell phone and call 911.

Investigators found the weapon, a 9mm Sig Sauer, in the driveway of a nearby home. A witness at the home said Owens came to the residence to ask for a ride to her sister’s house and that she appeared to be in a rush to leave the area.

Owens is facing charges of armed robbery, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

