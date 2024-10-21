Open in App
    Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest coming to Sparkman Wharf

    By Brody Wooddell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQhFN_0wFuh3lV00

    TAMPA Fl, (BLOOM) – Get ready to unleash the cuteness and spooktacular fun! Sparkman Wharf is hosting its annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. This beloved event invites pup parents, dog lovers, and Halloween enthusiasts to dress their furry friends in the most creative and spooky costumes for a chance to win some tail-wagging prizes.

    The event kicks off with registration at 12 p.m. at The Modern Paws , where the first 50 pups to sign up will receive a complimentary treat bag filled with surprises sure to make any dog’s day.

    Costume Contest Categories

    There are two categories to compete in:

    • Best Dressed Pup – The spotlight is all yours, doggo!
    • Best Dressed Human & Pup Duo – Get ready to show off your matchy-matchy Halloween flair!

    But the fun doesn’t stop at the contest—afterwards, visitors can enjoy the many dining, shopping, and entertainment options that Sparkman Wharf has to offer. Whether you’re cheering on the contestants or joining in the costume fun yourself, it’s a doggone good time for everyone.

    Event Details

    • When: Sunday, October 27, 2024, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Registration begins at 12 p.m.)
    • Where: Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa, FL 33602
    • More Info: For full event details, visit SparkmanWharf.com .

    Make sure you and your furry friend are ready to fetch some compliments and show off your Halloween spirit at this paws-itively awesome event! Don’t forget to follow @SparkmanWharf on Instagram, Facebook, and X for updates.

    Let’s get those tails wagging and costumes flaunting—Happy Howl-O-Ween!

