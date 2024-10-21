Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Florida man driving stolen truck leads troopers on pursuit, tries hiding in drainage canal, FHP says

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwBw3_0wFtxJEV00

    FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples man was arrested over the weekend after stealing a pickup truck, leading troopers on a pursuit, and trying to hide in a drainage canal, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    On Saturday night, 36-year-old David Alfonso was driving a stolen Ford F250 northbound on I-75 approaching Corkscrew Road. Officials said the truck was taken out of Collier County and was involved in a burglary in Lee County.

    Driver who ran red light dies after striking vehicle in Bradenton

    Troopers tried to pull Alfonso over, but he kept driving at a high rate of speed on several roadways, FHP said.

    After the driver began driving eastbound on Alico Road, troopers initiated a PIT maneuver on Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and stopped the vehicle.

    However, Alfonso got out of the truck and fled on foot.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23QZjr_0wFtxJEV00
      Florida Highway Patrol
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGee8_0wFtxJEV00
      Florida Highway Patrol

    Troopers later found the suspect hiding in a drainage canal.

    Alfonso was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving, grand theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

    FHP noted that Alfonso is a habitual offender regarding his suspended license, with 18 previous suspensions.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Marthalucia Duque
    2d ago
    not getting his meds
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WFLA4 days ago
    Dashcam shows trooper stop wrong-way driver on I-275 in Tampa
    WFLA3 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    WFLA2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Motorcyclist thrown into Tampa Bay after crashing into Gandy Bridge dies, as bike bursts into flames
    WFLA3 days ago
    Mom, kids helped from flooded home face struggles following Milton
    WFLA5 hours ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WFLA3 days ago
    Man killed in Hillsborough County stabbing, deputies say
    WFLA20 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WFLA1 day ago
    Convicted felon escapes facility, captured in Winter Haven, police say
    WFLA2 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Jury finds Joseph Ables guilty of first degree murder in killing of Highlands deputy
    WFLA1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Debris removal continues in St. Pete ahead of FEMA’s 90-day deadline
    WFLA1 day ago
    Lawsuit claims Florida hospital worker fatally broke newborn’s neck
    WFLA1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WFLA17 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    Mysuncoast.com1 day ago
    Police investigating fatal crash in Tampa
    WFLA2 days ago
    ‘What happened to the pumps?:’ Mayor Castor responds to questions about Forest Hills flooding
    WFLA14 hours ago
    Trio of women rob small business owner, go on shopping spree to buy toilet paper, KFC: deputies
    WFLA2 days ago
    Tampa Bay, Baltimore playing a different brand of football in 2024
    WFLA2 days ago
    Zenni Optical offering free glasses for those affected by Hurricane Helene, Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    McDonald’s Quarter Pounders linked to E. coli outbreak across multiple states, CDC says
    WFLA20 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Sarasota County changes school schedule after storm days off
    WFLA5 hours ago
    Family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WFLA2 days ago
    Woman falls overboard from Royal Caribbean ship after leaving Florida; Coast Guard assists in search
    WFLA4 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    WFLA23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy