Florida man driving stolen truck leads troopers on pursuit, tries hiding in drainage canal, FHP says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Naples man was arrested over the weekend after stealing a pickup truck, leading troopers on a pursuit, and trying to hide in a drainage canal, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

On Saturday night, 36-year-old David Alfonso was driving a stolen Ford F250 northbound on I-75 approaching Corkscrew Road. Officials said the truck was taken out of Collier County and was involved in a burglary in Lee County.

Troopers tried to pull Alfonso over, but he kept driving at a high rate of speed on several roadways, FHP said.

After the driver began driving eastbound on Alico Road, troopers initiated a PIT maneuver on Alico Road and Ben Hill Griffin Parkway and stopped the vehicle.

However, Alfonso got out of the truck and fled on foot.

Troopers later found the suspect hiding in a drainage canal.

Alfonso was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, reckless driving, grand theft, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

FHP noted that Alfonso is a habitual offender regarding his suspended license, with 18 previous suspensions.

