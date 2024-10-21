Open in App
    WATCH: Mounds of sand blanket parking lots at Honeymoon Island

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fqTm_0wFtreDY00

    DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Honeymoon Island parking lots are covered in sand after Hurricane Helene and Milton.

    Eagle 8HD showed the impact the island took after both Hurricanes came through the Tampa Bay area.

    25 Pinellas County voting locations change after hurricanes

    The white sand that belongs on the beaches blanket the concrete of the parking lots underneath.

    In the video, crews work to get the island back to normal for the community and visitors.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 5
    Add a Comment
    Juliana Hagen
    1d ago
    when will HI be open to visitors?
    Matthew S
    1d ago
    Leave the dunes there. It's almost as though nature wants them there?
    View all comments
