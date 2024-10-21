Early voting begins in most Tampa Bay area counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — America is just weeks away from the results of ongoing voting for president and several other significant laws and positions.

“I wanted to get out here early before the crowds started and make sure I had the impact I wanted to have,” said Jenah Paprocki, a Hillsborough County early voter.

The 2024 Presidential Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

Early voting began for many Floridians on Monday morning including most Tampa Bay area residents.

This includes Hillsborough , Pinellas , Pasco , Manatee , Sarasota , Polk , Hernando , Citrus , and Osceola Counties. Click on each county to find an early voting site closest to you.

Hardee and Highlands Counties begin early voting on Thursday, Oct. 24.

“I just want my vote to count,” said Sandra Bryant, an early voter in Hillsborough County. “I just want the best candidate to be chosen. I want a change in society itself.”

If you plan to vote, click here to check if you are registered. You are also encouraged to bring a photo ID with your signature on it. If you don’t have one, officials at the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections will compare your signature with the one they have on file.

Acceptable photo ID for voting:

Florida Driver License

Florida ID Card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. Passport

Debit or Credit Card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement Center ID

Neighborhood Association ID

Public Assistance ID

Veteran Health ID (issued by VA)

Concealed Weapon License (issued pursuant to s. 790.06)

Government Employee ID

If you’ve been displaced due to recent hurricanes, reach out to your local supervisor of elections office to inquire about your next steps.

“Take a few minutes, look at that sample ballot be prepared when you come into vote so that you’re not having to stand there in the privacy booth for 30 minutes,” said Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer.

8 On Your Side was told by Latimer, that nearly 67,000 mail-in ballots had already been received by the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections by the time polls opened on Monday.

You have until Thursday, Oct. 24 to request a mail-in ballot. in Florida . The voted ballot must be received by your local Supervisor of Elections Office no later than 7 p.m. (local time) on Election Day- Nov. 5 to be counted.

You have to request a mail-in ballot every election. Latimer said if you thought you were supposed to get one and haven’t to call their office. He said everyone should have theirs by now if they registered to receive one.

“Everybody should come out and vote, no matter what,” said Paprocki. “Everybody’s voice should matter and every vote should count.”

Hillsborough County residents have 27 options to early vote in person. All sites are expected to be open Monday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“Come out to early vote or go on Election Day, but you know the big thing is, get off the couch and come vote,” said Latimer.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.