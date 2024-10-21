Spotty sprinkles possible this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We continue to feel a breeze from the northeast throughout the day today. That wind may push a few sprinkles across the Tampa Bay area this afternoon and early this evening. Overall, the rain chance is just 20%, so most areas stay dry.

Afternoon highs reach the mid 80s today, which is close to average for late October.

Rain chances remain slim through the week ahead. We have a 10% chance of a quick, light shower tomorrow, and less than 10% chances for the rest of the work work.

Temperatures remain close to average in the mid 80s all this week as well. Feels nice to have some quiet conditions for a while!

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Oscar is in eastern Cuba, and it should curve to the north and stay in the Atlantic.

