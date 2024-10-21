Open in App
    Man shot in Tampa early Monday morning, police investigate

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtvgB_0wFMwiYm00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa.

    Officers responded to calls of a person shot near 34th Street and Mohawk Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Monday morning.

    Arriving on scene, officers located an adult male with upper body trauma. The victim was transported to the hospital, according to TPD.

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or share a tip at TIP411, accessible through the Tampa PD app.

    This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    bigguy69
    2d ago
    Jane castors Tampa …..Suzy Lopez isnt making our streets safer !!!! More murders than ever before…. We need Andrew Warren back!!
