Man shot in Tampa early Monday morning, police investigate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in Tampa.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot near 34th Street and Mohawk Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Monday morning.

Arriving on scene, officers located an adult male with upper body trauma. The victim was transported to the hospital, according to TPD.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or share a tip at TIP411, accessible through the Tampa PD app.

This is a developing story.

