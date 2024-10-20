Open in App
    • WFLA

    Insurance Villages provides opportunity to file claims in person

    By Chloe Sparks,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MtOnL_0wEThDUy00

    CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — It was a slow start to the morning at the Long Center in Clearwater, the site of one of the state-organized insurance villages.

    Residents who took advantage of this opportunity got to speak directly with insurance providers and FEMA. Some gave us insight into what the process was like and what else has helped them throughout the hurricane recovery process.

    Positive Impact holding extra food events after damage from hurricane

    “Whenever you get up and do then you take the focus off yourself and you just keep moving forward,” said Marcus Clemans, a Palm Harbor Resident.

    Clemans and his wife were some of the people at the Insurance Village in Clearwater on Sunday morning.

    “No robots, no lines, no waiting— I was literally caller number 1,053,” said New Port Richey Resident Lashunda Winston.

    “Well I signed up but I think I did something wrong because they’re [FEMA] sending me all of this stuff and I’m like no I don’t need that. Somebody else does,” said Winston. “I didn’t need all of that so I’m here to correct it.”

    Winston said she had been trying to get ahold of FEMA for days and was happy to join the FEMA line of less than 10 people at the Insurance Village in Clearwater, after filing her insurance claim directly with her provider there.

    Insurance Villages have also been set up all week in Bradenton and Plant City.

    Hope Bus opens in Bradenton for hurricane victims

    But more people went throughout the week in Clearwater.

    “I used to work in the insurance space so I have a good idea of the communication works and it’s kind of non-existent,” said Clemans.

    Clemans said he understands providers have a heavy workload right now with how many people received damage from recent hurricanes.

    “Having perspective is extremely important through all of this.”

    Clemans believes the resources have been here to help since Hurricane Helene, and he’s learned it’s okay to accept it.

    “The humanity has been pretty astonishing,” said Clemans. “I’m a pretty cynical person and it’s been pretty awesome. And as you work toward something your network will grow and you can find more opportunities.”

    He said it’s worked out pretty well for him and fixing his home, which received nearly 4 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Helene.

    If you’d like to meet with your insurance provider or FEMA in person, you have until 5 p.m. to get to one of the three Insurance Village locations closing Sunday afternoon on Oct. 20.

    Bradenton

    • Bradenton City Hall, Auditorium Building
    • 101 12th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Clearwater

    • Long Center
    • 1501 North Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Plant City

    • Florida Strawberry Festival
    • TECO Expo Hall
    • 2301 West Oak Avenue, Plant City, FL 33563
    • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    You must bring a form of ID, such as your driver’s license, passport, or other state-issued identification card. You’ll also need your insurance cards and insurance policy information.

    The more documentation you bring the better.

    State leaders encourage bringing pictures of property damage, repair estimates, and any additional insurance-related information you have.

