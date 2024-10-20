Open in App
    • WFLA

    Road reopens after deadly crash partially shut down Tampa street

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGpqk_0wETh3kx00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash that killed two people in Tampa caused a temporary road closure Sunday morning.

    According to the Tampa Police Department, the deadly crash occurred on North 50th Street, just south of East Busch Boulevard.

    Man injured after crashing into Pink Pussycat Lounge in Tampa

    Both the northbound and southbound lanes of North 50th Street were closed from East Busch Boulevard south to the entrance of the Garden Place Apartments.

    The roads have reopened, as of 10:30 a.m.

    No further details were released.

    This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

    Amanda Pace
    1d ago
    The insurance keeps going up and up here. We have literally been pushed to move because the auto insurance is more than our mortgage. We have been in Tampa 12 years and we have been in three rear ending accidents where we got hit and someone pulled out in front of my son on his motorcycle Friday in a neighborhood. Can’t wait to move from Tampa. Oh and not one person at the accident called 911! Your life is in your own hand in this city !
    Guest
    1d ago
    omg so sorry to hear this sip 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers for the family 🙏🏾🙏🏾
