Road reopens after deadly crash partially shut down Tampa street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash that killed two people in Tampa caused a temporary road closure Sunday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the deadly crash occurred on North 50th Street, just south of East Busch Boulevard.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of North 50th Street were closed from East Busch Boulevard south to the entrance of the Garden Place Apartments.

The roads have reopened, as of 10:30 a.m.

No further details were released.

