    NHC monitoring Hurricane Oscar as it nears Cuba

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ERU00_0wEQjZbL00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Oscar is being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center as it makes its way toward Cuba on Sunday.

    In the 11 a.m. update, the hurricane has maximum sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is moving westward at 7 mph.

    The NHC said Oscar is expected to reach Guantanamo and Holguin, Cuba as a Category 1 by Sunday afternoon.

    “The storm is running into a frontal boundary, which will cause it to curve back to the northeast and move out into the open Atlantic,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ7Bd_0wEQjZbL00

    The system is not a threat to Florida.

    Oscar became a tropical storm Saturday morning and quickly reached hurricane strength by 2 p.m. as it neared landfall in the Bahamas.

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

