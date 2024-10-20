NHC monitoring Hurricane Oscar as it nears Cuba

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Oscar is being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Center as it makes its way toward Cuba on Sunday.

In the 11 a.m. update, the hurricane has maximum sustained wind speeds of 80 mph and is moving westward at 7 mph.

The NHC said Oscar is expected to reach Guantanamo and Holguin, Cuba as a Category 1 by Sunday afternoon.

“The storm is running into a frontal boundary, which will cause it to curve back to the northeast and move out into the open Atlantic,” Max Defender 8 Meteorologist Rebecca Barry said.

The system is not a threat to Florida.

Oscar became a tropical storm Saturday morning and quickly reached hurricane strength by 2 p.m. as it neared landfall in the Bahamas.

