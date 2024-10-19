Open in App
    Volunteers wanted for beach cleanups at St. Pete Beach

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eSXZ8_0wDSQ8Q900

    ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Weeks after Hurricanes Milton and Helene significantly impacted the Gulf Coast, cleanup efforts remain ongoing.

    As Tampa Bay works together to rebuild, volunteers are needed to help restore our shores.

    Hurricane-proof town in Florida helps residents survive Milton

    The City of St. Pete Beach is offering six opportunities to come out and help:

    Tuesday, Oct. 22

    • Upham Beach (6800 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    • Behind the Bellwether Beach Resort (52nd Avenue West, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    Sunday, Oct. 27

    • Pinellas County Beach Access Park (4700 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    Monday, Oct. 28

    • Pass-a-Grille Bech (22nd Avenue Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

    Wednesday, Oct. 30

    • Paradise Grille North (900 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    Saturday, Nov. 2

    • Paradise Grille South (900 Gulf Way, St. Pete Beach)
    • From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

    Volunteers are asked to meet at the tents to sign in, and to wear gloves and close-toed shoes. Water will be available on-site to refill.

    Carpooling is encouraged.

    For more information and to catch any last-minute changes, visit StPeteBeach.org . Volunteers can also email volunteer@stpetebeach.org.

