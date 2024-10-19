Open in App
    • WFLA

    Warmer and mostly dry weekend

    By Amanda Holly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PDMes_0wDSP8SM00

    TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — After a chilly couple of days in the Tampa Bay area, temperatures will be warmer this weekend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5YPK_0wDSP8SM00

    It is still cool out there this morning with temperatures and most spots starting out in the low to mid-60s. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will warm up quickly with highs near 84°. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and the strong, gusty northeast breeze will continue at 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzHo4_0wDSP8SM00

    It will stay dry today but a few showers are possible starting Sunday with a 20% rain chance. The gusty winds will continue and could bring in a few spotty showers from the Atlantic coast. Rain chances will stay at a 10 to 20% each day.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlhlQ_0wDSP8SM00

    Temperatures will still start out comfortable Sunday morning in the 60s. They warm into the mid-80s again in the afternoon and you’ll notice the humidity will be a bit higher.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vm3As_0wDSP8SM00

    Temperatures continue to warm up slightly each day with highs up around 87 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. The strong winds will continue through then as well.

    Tropical Storm Nadine formed last night but is no threat to Florida or the United States. In fact, it will be a very short-lived storm that is going to move into Central America later today bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Southern Mexico, Northern Guatemala, and Northern Belize.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjJdS_0wDSP8SM00

    The other tropical wave we continue to monitor has a low chance of developing over the next couple of days but remains no threat to Florida.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22O8lz_0wDSP8SM00

    Hurricane season does run through the end of November but typically the tropics quiet down a little bit heading into the last month.

