Warmer and mostly dry weekend

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — After a chilly couple of days in the Tampa Bay area, temperatures will be warmer this weekend.

It is still cool out there this morning with temperatures and most spots starting out in the low to mid-60s. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures will warm up quickly with highs near 84°. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day and the strong, gusty northeast breeze will continue at 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon.

It will stay dry today but a few showers are possible starting Sunday with a 20% rain chance. The gusty winds will continue and could bring in a few spotty showers from the Atlantic coast. Rain chances will stay at a 10 to 20% each day.

Temperatures will still start out comfortable Sunday morning in the 60s. They warm into the mid-80s again in the afternoon and you’ll notice the humidity will be a bit higher.

Temperatures continue to warm up slightly each day with highs up around 87 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. The strong winds will continue through then as well.

Tropical Storm Nadine formed last night but is no threat to Florida or the United States. In fact, it will be a very short-lived storm that is going to move into Central America later today bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to Southern Mexico, Northern Guatemala, and Northern Belize.

The other tropical wave we continue to monitor has a low chance of developing over the next couple of days but remains no threat to Florida.

Hurricane season does run through the end of November but typically the tropics quiet down a little bit heading into the last month.

