    DeSantis does coin toss at Venice-Clearwater Central Catholic football game

    By Kevin Accettulla,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16F3rd_0wDQ5WGw00

    VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance Friday night at a Tampa Bay area high school football game after Hurricane Milton.

    News Channel 8 crews captured the governor at the game between Venice and Clearwater Central Catholic.

    DeSantis was at the game with his wife and kids.

    He took the field for the pre-game coin toss and spoke with local first responders.

    Debbie Marie Cashatt-Buckelew
    2d ago
    Thank you governor ! ❤️
    ThtBxxtchSheri
    2d ago
    Only rich schools huh ? 🤔
