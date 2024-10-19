DeSantis does coin toss at Venice-Clearwater Central Catholic football game

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis made an appearance Friday night at a Tampa Bay area high school football game after Hurricane Milton.

News Channel 8 crews captured the governor at the game between Venice and Clearwater Central Catholic.

DeSantis was at the game with his wife and kids.

He took the field for the pre-game coin toss and spoke with local first responders.

