WATCH: Police officer ‘attacked’ by giant inflatable pumpkin

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio ( WJW ) – Oh my gourd! Ohio police officers responded to an unexpected call early Monday — a rogue Halloween decoration stuck in the roadway.

The Bay Village Police Department shared dash camera video on its Facebook page of an officer pulling up to a giant inflatable jack-o-lantern blocking a line of traffic near Wolf Road and Saddler Road on Monday.

At one point, as the officer tried to stop the runaway pumpkin, the decoration landed on top of him before he was able to free himself.

With help from backup officers, the pumpkin was returned to its owner.

“Luckily, no officers (or pumpkins) were harmed during the event,” the department quipped in the Facebook post.

Meteorologists with Nexstar’s WJW say the Bay Village area saw wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph overnight into Monday morning.

When it comes to inflatable decorations, Home Depot recommends following the manufacturer’s instructions to keep them tied down and secure during strong winds.

