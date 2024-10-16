Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reopens Wednesday

    By Adrian Hernandez,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1sER_0w98yGXK00

    SARASOTA, Fla (WSNN) — The Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) plans on reopening its doors on Wednesday, after almost a week of being closed after Hurricane Milton swept through the Suncoast.

    The CEO of the airport, Rick Piccolo, said he is glad to finally continue their operations.

    “The community needs air service, and we want to give them that air service,” he said. “We did over 4 and a half million passengers last year, and it’s been tough not being able to operate for a week, and I know passengers want to get back to normal, and we want to get back to normal.”

    The reason for the airport closing came in as a result of Hurricane Milton’s destructive winds. The high wind speeds tore up a large portion of the terminal’s roof. Over 100,000 square feet of roofing had to be repaired using a temporary roof.

    The new roof, however, was rigorously tested to withstand rain and thunderstorms, so that passengers are safe to maneuver the terminal.

    SRQ spent this entire week repairing any water inundation and roof damage that the airport sustained. On the day after Milton, many areas were covered in water, ruining several carpets and flooring.

    Tiles from the roof also had been damaged, falling to the ground and shattering.

    Piccolo estimates that a total of $10,000,000 worth of damages was caused after Milton, and the week-long closing of the airport, lost them roughly $1,000,000 worth of revenue.

    In the end, Piccolo and SRQ are happy to reopen, and hopefully get everyone home following Milton’s devastation.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    School bus crashes in Sarasota after striking Hurricane Milton debris in roadway
    WFLA1 day ago
    Amanda Holly named News Channel 8 Today morning meteorologist
    WFLA1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Dade City police urge residents to leave amid flood warning
    WFLA1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    NHC monitors 2 disturbances, neither expected to hit U.S.
    WFLA1 day ago
    Holmes Beach officials establish new curfew hours
    WFLA1 day ago
    Sheriff on widespread destruction on Manasota Key: ‘Never seen anything like this’
    WFLA4 days ago
    Semi-truck crash, fire slows traffic on I-75 in Marion County
    WFLA2 days ago
    St. Armands Circle begins recovery process after back-to-back hurricanes
    WFLA3 days ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WFLA6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Georgia murder suspect spotted walking along I-4 in Hillsborough County, FHP says
    WFLA1 day ago
    DRONE VIDEO: Rod Reel Pier demolished from Hurricanes Helene, Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    WFLA1 day ago
    Withlacoochee River crests, residents coming back to check on homes they evacuated
    WFLA7 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza7 days ago
    SBA administrator visits Tampa Bay as disaster loan program runs dry
    WFLA23 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    ‘Completely stalled out’: Drivers concerned after getting bad fuel
    WFLA1 day ago
    Dozens of birds fall onto deck of cruise ships during Hurricane Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Cuba’s electrical grid goes offline after one of the island’s major power plants fails
    WFLA3 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Hillsborough donation sites open to assist those affected by Hurricane Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Frustrations grow as floodwaters have nowhere to go in Pasco County
    WFLA3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy