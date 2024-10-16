Addressing FEMA rumors, help center opening in Pinellas County

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — When hurricane survivor Joe Shepherd heard a FEMA application help center would open at the Gulfport Public Library at 10 a.m., he showed up at 6:30 a.m.

“I saw people yesterday wait all day I think in Tampa and I just can’t go through that,” said Shepherd. “So I thought I’ll sit here for three hours and meditate.”

Shepherd said he lost everything in and around his Gulfport bungalow to the hurricanes.

“I’m just grateful to be here and I’m grateful that I got my dogs out. Everything else can be replaced,” Shepard said.

This center could be Shepherd’s key to maximizing how much money he gets to recover from Hurricane Helene and Milton.

Federal employees are prepared to answer questions for those impacted by the recent hurricanes.

Those impacted could receive thousands of dollars if they need it and follow the necessary steps to get it.

FEMA advises residents to have documentation of everything.

There is a possibility of getting reimbursed quicker, so FEMA asks residents to bring a bank routing number to the disaster recovery center.

According to FEMA, misinformation can spread after any disaster. They ask residents to find trusted information, share information from trusted sources, and discourage others from sharing information from unverified sources.

“It’s been like living in a 3rd world country,” Shepherd said.

According to FEMA, The $750 would just be what you could get for immediate help, not residents only getting that amount.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that bad. I was in the house with my dogs and the water was up to my ankles and then my knees so I had to take a hammer and break the window out. I threw my dogs out,” Shepherd said.

The Gulfport resident, who is currently staying at a friend’s home, said it’s been the community helping him survive, even when Hurricane Helene was in full force.

“I literally waited for a man who had an upstairs stilt house, knocked on the door and he let me come in and sleep on the sofa. And the next day I went down and everything was just gone,” Shepard said.

For residents who do not have insurance, FEMA said they will not need to pay them back. For those who have insurance, they can still apply for FEMA assistance.

If insurance ends up covering what FEMA covered, residents will eventually have to pay FEMA back, but they could help get you money quicker.

Help centers are being set up all across the area to help guide you through the FEMA application process.

There is a bus stop at the Gulf Port Public Library if anyone needs a way to get to the disaster recovery center.

You can also apply for FEMA online through this link.

