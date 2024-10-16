National Hurricane Center tracks 2 disturbances in the Caribbean, Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic is expected to move west-northwestward by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

Gradual development is expected as the disturbance moves near the Leeward and Virgin Islands.

A tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

The chance of development in the next 48 hours is 30% and in the next seven days 50%.

Western Caribbean Sea

An area of low pressure brings thunderstorms and rainfall to the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Some gradual development of this system is possible if the disturbance stays over water as it moves northwestward toward Central America, according to the NHC.

Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Central America by the end of the week.

The chance of development in the next seven days is 20%.

