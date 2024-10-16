Open in App
    National Hurricane Center tracks 2 disturbances in the Caribbean, Atlantic

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAOMC_0w8roqFP00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic is expected to move west-northwestward by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

    Gradual development is expected as the disturbance moves near the Leeward and Virgin Islands.

    A tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

    The chance of development in the next 48 hours is 30% and in the next seven days 50%.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAJ3v_0w8roqFP00

    Western Caribbean Sea

    An area of low pressure brings thunderstorms and rainfall to the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

    Some gradual development of this system is possible if the disturbance stays over water as it moves northwestward toward Central America, according to the NHC.

    Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of Central America by the end of the week.

    The chance of development in the next seven days is 20%.

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

