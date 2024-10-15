‘I don’t know where to begin’: Pasco residents share frustrations at FEMA town hall

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hudson Regional Library was filled with frustration and hope Monday.

“I don’t know what to do,” Richard Ryan said. “I don’t know where to begin.”

“I have never asked for help before in my life,” Ryan said. “Never needed it and now I need it.”

It’s a heartbreaking plea from people in Pasco County, as hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton are now gone and residents are left picking up the pieces.

“I lost almost everything,” Carol Ison said.

For her, it’s frustrating. As more time goes by, she said, the more that help felt out of reach.

“It’s hard,” Ison said. “I understand it’s hard to collect all of this information and disseminate it, but on the same hand, I feel like it should be more readily available.”

“I’m feeling left out, “Ison said.

Mary Hall said her home in New Port Richey flooded during Hurricane Helene and she needs help.

So, she called FEMA again Sunday night and said she was caller 487.

Two hours later, Hall was caller 580 and she gave up.

She attended Monday’s town hall hoping to get some answers.

“Vice President Kamala Harris said, ‘oh yeah, we’re going to give you resources,'” Hall said. “I’d like to see her live on $750 when you just shelled out $10,000.”

FEMA may be able to help with home repairs, temporary housing, or property damage. Victims may also qualify for help with child care, medical, lodging, moving, and funeral expenses.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is through DisasterAssistance.gov .

Aid can also be applied for through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

So what happens after that?

After applying for assistance, FEMA officials said, requests are reviewed to determine if an inspection is needed to verify disaster-related damage to a home and personal property.

FEMA may call to discuss your disaster-caused damage.

They also might request more information. If this is needed, victims will receive a letter from FEMA outlining what specific information they need.

Once FEMA has reviewed an application, victims will receive a letter explaining whether someone is approved for assistance, how much assistance will be given, how the assistance must be used, and how to appeal FEMA’s decision .

That letter will be sent by email or mail based on what was selected when completing an application.

There is an in-person option for those who don’t have power or internet.

Multiple agencies will be at Hudson Regional Library daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help with assistance.

