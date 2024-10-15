Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more

    By Ashleigh Jackson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8HBu_0w7LD0qg00

    (NEXSTAR) — Check your fridge and freezer: A massive meat recall linked to possible listeria contamination has impacted hundreds of ready-to-eat meals sold at major grocery store chains across the U.S., including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Target.

    On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released an updated list of affected products, some featuring popular brand names like Dole, Taylor Farms, Great Value, and Michelina’s.

    The recall, initiated by BrucePac, involves more than 9.9 million pounds of pre-cooked meat and poultry items that were produced from June 19, 2024, to October 8, 2024.

    The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered the issue during routine testing when Listeria monocytogenes was found in poultry samples. Subsequent testing traced the source of the bacteria back to BrucePac’s ready-to-eat chicken.

    The affected products were shipped to distributors across the country and later reached restaurants and other food service providers. They appeared in a variety of items, from frozen dinners to pre-made salads.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBv99_0w7LD0qg00
    Photos provided by USDA

    Aside from Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Target, some other retailers affected by the recall include: 7-Eleven, Albertson’s, Aldi, Amazon Fresh, H-E-B, Kroger, Meijer, Publix, and Save Mart.

    Some of the recalled meals are featured in the table below. Click here see the full list.

    Product Name Lot Code or Establishment Number Best By Date
    Michelina’s Cheesy Chicken & Rice Bake J4239 8/26/2025
    El Monterey Signature Chicken Enchilada Meals 24267 9/23/2025
    Atkins Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo J4281 10/7/2025
    Taylor Farms Caesar Salad with Chicken 40280, 34733 10/6/24 or prior
    Boston Market Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Casserole J4207 7/25/2025
    Great Value Southwestern Style Chicken & Pasta 24229 8/16/2025
    Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad with Blackened Chicken Thigh Meat 44818, 21794, 34013 10/6/2024 or prior
    7-Eleven Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad 44818, 21794, 34013 10/6/2024 or prior
    Good & Gather Chicken Ranch with Uncured Bacon Salad 21794, 34013, 34733 10/13/2024 or prior
    Source: USDA

    No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with the recall.

    However, the USDA warned about the risks of eating food contaminated with listeria bacteria. Infections can have serious or even fatal consequences for the most vulnerable groups, including seniors, pregnant people (and their newborns), and those with weakened immune systems.

    Those who are high-risk and experience flu-like symptoms within two months of eating contaminated food should seek medical attention and notify their healthcare provider.

    Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

    WKBN’s Michael Reiner contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport reopens Wednesday
    WFLA21 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges, State Attorney says
    WFLA1 day ago
    Hillsborough County woman wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
    WFLA1 day ago
    Chicken recall: 10 million pounds of meat from Walmart, Aldi, more recalled over listeria concerns
    AL.com1 day ago
    Costco recall: Do not eat this frozen meal from Costco; return it for a refund ASAP
    NJ.com2 days ago
    Lay’s Is Bringing Back 5 Fan-Favorite Flavors
    Allrecipes.com22 hours ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iHeartRadio5 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    Clearwater woman turns Walmart scratch-off ticket into $1 million win
    WFLA20 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks26 days ago
    Man accused of threatening linemen trying to restore power in Hillsborough after Milton
    WFLA14 hours ago
    Woman shot sister in the back of the head before taking Lyft to Publix, calling 911, and trying to pin murder on husband's pregnant girlfriend: Sheriff
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    LOOK: Woody’s, other restaurants suffer major damage from Hurricane Helene
    WFLA13 days ago
    83-year-old found dead in floodwaters outside his Lakeland home
    WFLA5 days ago
    Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colors from Froot Loops and other cereals
    WFLA22 hours ago
    Semi-truck crash, fire slows traffic on I-75 in Marion County
    WFLA15 hours ago
    How Cats Choose Their Special Person and Why It Matters
    Vision Pet Care15 days ago
    Airbnb host refuses to refund mother who cancelled Florida family trip due to Hurricane Milton
    The Independent2 days ago
    Sheriff on widespread destruction on Manasota Key: ‘Never seen anything like this’
    WFLA2 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Missing 7-year-old Orlando boy found dead near his home
    WFLA1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Hillsborough County firefighter rescues hurricane victims, comes home to flood in Polk County
    WFLA14 hours ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star2 days ago
    Northern Kentucky woman's arms, legs, and head cut off and cooked in horror scenes as cops make arrest
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    NYC family sues funeral home after finding on TikTok their grandma was buried in Guatemala by mistake
    The Mirror US4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy