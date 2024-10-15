Open in App
    LIVE: Tracking the Tropics | NHC monitoring 2 disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean

    By Ashley SuterRachel Tucker,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With Florida’s Gulf Coast left reeling after back-to-back major hurricanes, our Tracking the Tropics team explains what could spare the region from experiencing a third storm within a month.

    'Not adequate time' to take down crane that collapsed during Milton, developer says
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1waGyS_0w7JapJ500

    Atlantic Disturbance

    A disturbance in the Atlantic could become a tropical depression as the system begins to move westward, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday.

    Development is unlikely in the next few days as the system remains in dry air, but as the system moves westward, environmental conditions become more favorable for development later this week.

    As the system begins moving west-northwestward, a tropical depression could form as it approaches or nears the Leeward Islands, according to the NHC.

    The chance of development in the next 48 hours is 10% with a 60% chance within the next seven days.

    Caribbean Sea Disturbance

    A disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea could develop over the Southern Caribbean Sea by the middle to the latter part of this week, according to the NHC.

    Some gradual development could happen if the system stays over water as it moves toward northern Central America.

    It has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

