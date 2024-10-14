Volunteer, donation opportunities available in Tampa Bay after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County offers volunteer and donation opportunities for those affected by Hurricane Milton.

Residents can donate their time or resources to someone in need.

Volunteer opportunities

Anyone looking to volunteer is advised to sign up at Volunteer Florida , an organization that connects volunteers with local community organizations.

Residents can volunteer at a Hillsborough County comfort station by registering with the USF Community Emergency Response Team.

Feeding Tampa Bay has given out more than 1.5 million meals and held over 50 emergency distribution locations for residents needing meals. Volunteers are needed, sign up for a volunteer shift here.

Metropolitan Ministries is offering hot meals and bagged lunches from their kitchen sent out to the community. The Family Support Center offers food, hygiene, air conditioning, and much more to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton. Many more volunteer opportunities for Metropolitan Ministries can be found here .

Meals on Wheels volunteers help bring hot meals to those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Milton. A volunteer route usually takes about one hour to complete, according to Meals on Wheels. Individuals and groups can volunteer, which can be found here .

Donations

Hillsborough County established the Hillsborough County Disaster Relief Fund, for residents who have been impacted by locally declared emergency disasters.

All financial donations to the relief are used for non-profit organizations including the Salvation Army and American Red Cross, as well as recovery services to Hillsborough County residents.

Donations can be made online or mailed to Lutheran Services Florida at 3627 West Waters Avenue and made out to the Hillsborough Disaster Relief Fund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.