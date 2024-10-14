Open in App
    Emergency distribution centers open across Tampa Bay

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsSxF_0w66CAav00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency distribution sites are opening across Tampa Bay to supply food, water, and other necessities to residents impacted by Hurricane Milton.

    Feeding Tampa Bay, along with county operations centers, opened distribution sites.

    Hillsborough County

    • Feeding Tampa Bay: 3624 Causeway Boulevard at the Causeway Center in Tampa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Salvation Army Tampa Corps: 1100 West Sligh Ave. Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Victory Tabernacle of Seminole Heights: 1010 E Busch Blvd #102, Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Centerpoint Church: 1720 S St Cloud Ave, Valrico from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Keel Farms : 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Tuesday Only– Grimes Hardware Center : 3161 Paul Buchman Hwy. Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Wednesday Only– Glover School : 5104 Horton Rd. Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Pinellas County

    • Feeding Tampa Bay: 2985 Drew Street at BayCare Health System in Clearwater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Manatee County

    • Feeding Tampa Bay: 15800 FL-64 at Bayside Community Church- Lakewood Ranch Campus from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

    Pasco County

    • Feeding Tampa Bay: 660 Madison Street at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey (Enter through Forest Avenue at the South) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Hudson Library Parking Lot : 8012 Library Rd, Hudson from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Dade City Fairgrounds Parking Lot: 36722 Co Rd 52, Dade City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • St. Vincent DePaul Parking Lot: 4843 Mile Stretch, Holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Zephyrhills Location: 5435 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Additional information or resources can be found here or by contacting the Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

    Polk County

    • Feeding Tampa Bay: 6901 North Socrum Loop Road at Lake Gibson Middle School in Lakeland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    For additional hurricane relief efforts or to find food and resources near you, click here .

    Brent mulyck
    1d ago
    Don't forget about pasco.Residents still suffering from first hurricane
    Michael Turner
    1d ago
    Most people can’t get there
