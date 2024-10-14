Emergency distribution centers open across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Emergency distribution sites are opening across Tampa Bay to supply food, water, and other necessities to residents impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Feeding Tampa Bay, along with county operations centers, opened distribution sites.

Hillsborough County

Feeding Tampa Bay: 3624 Causeway Boulevard at the Causeway Center in Tampa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3624 Causeway Boulevard at the Causeway Center in Tampa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Salvation Army Tampa Corps: 1100 West Sligh Ave. Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1100 West Sligh Ave. Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Victory Tabernacle of Seminole Heights: 1010 E Busch Blvd #102, Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1010 E Busch Blvd #102, Tampa from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Centerpoint Church: 1720 S St Cloud Ave, Valrico from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

1720 S St Cloud Ave, Valrico from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Keel Farms : 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday Only– Grimes Hardware Center : 3161 Paul Buchman Hwy. Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: 3161 Paul Buchman Hwy. Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday Only– Glover School : 5104 Horton Rd. Plant City from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pinellas County

Feeding Tampa Bay: 2985 Drew Street at BayCare Health System in Clearwater from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Manatee County

Feeding Tampa Bay: 15800 FL-64 at Bayside Community Church- Lakewood Ranch Campus from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pasco County

Feeding Tampa Bay: 660 Madison Street at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey (Enter through Forest Avenue at the South) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

660 Madison Street at Morton Plant North Bay Hospital in New Port Richey (Enter through Forest Avenue at the South) from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hudson Library Parking Lot : 8012 Library Rd, Hudson from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: 8012 Library Rd, Hudson from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dade City Fairgrounds Parking Lot: 36722 Co Rd 52, Dade City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

36722 Co Rd 52, Dade City from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Vincent DePaul Parking Lot: 4843 Mile Stretch, Holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4843 Mile Stretch, Holiday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zephyrhills Location: 5435 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information or resources can be found here or by contacting the Pasco County Customer Service at 727-847-2411.

Polk County

Feeding Tampa Bay: 6901 North Socrum Loop Road at Lake Gibson Middle School in Lakeland from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional hurricane relief efforts or to find food and resources near you, click here .

