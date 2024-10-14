Open in App
    • WFLA

    Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic, NHC says

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sJKp_0w5yPsY200

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

    A disturbance located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is currently in an unfavorable environment and development is not anticipated in the next several days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQzej_0w5yPsY200

    The system is expected to move westward, west-southwestward where environmental conditions could become favorable for development by the end of the week.

    Power outages continue across Tampa Bay

    According to the NHC, a tropical depression could form as the system moves west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands.

    The chance of development in the next seven days is 50%.

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

