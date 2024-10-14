Tropical depression could form in the Atlantic, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression could form in the Atlantic by the end of the week, the National Hurricane Center said.

A disturbance located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is currently in an unfavorable environment and development is not anticipated in the next several days.

The system is expected to move westward, west-southwestward where environmental conditions could become favorable for development by the end of the week.

According to the NHC, a tropical depression could form as the system moves west-northwestward and approaches or moves near the Leeward Islands.

The chance of development in the next seven days is 50%.

