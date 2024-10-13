Open in App
    WFLA

    Lots of sun with low humidity Sunday

    By Eric Stone,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFRxn_0w59fMwU00

    Temperatures this morning will start out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Expect mainly dry conditions throughout the day with warmer temperatures this afternoon rising to the mid and upper 80s.

    There won’t be much change Monday and Tuesday as lows remain around 70 degrees and highs in the mid to upper 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine all week as a cold front passes late Tuesday.

    That means cooler temps starting on Wednesday. Highs will be int he upper 70s with lows Thursday morning dropping to the upper 50s for some of the Bay Area.

    Temps will moderate a bit heading into the weekend back into the low to mid 80s, but breezy conditions will start Wednesday and last through the weekend.

    There is one area in the tropics we are watching in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. It has a 20 percent change of development over the next several days as it moves toward the eastern Caribbean. We will continue to monitor this wave over the next 10 days or so as development could increase next weekend.

