Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Power outages continue across Tampa Bay

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qgtxN_0w57kXnO00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many residents remain without power several days after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Siesta Key.

    Customers with Duke Energy, TECO, and FPL are still anxiously waiting for power restoration, which some companies say it can take a few more days.

    When do Tampa Bay schools reopen after Hurricane Milton?

    Duke Energy

    As of Sunday morning, just over 339,000 Floridians are without power, with more than 16,000 active power outages.

    Around 13,000 Polk and 2,700 Hernando County residents remain without power but can expect the majority of outages to be restored by Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

    Meanwhile, in Pinellas County, 264,000 residents are without power and 19,000 in Pasco County. Duke said the majority of power outages for these two counties are expected to be restored by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

    TECO

    TECO has 6,000 utility workers actively working on restoring power across the Tampa Bay area, as more than 299,000 remain without power.

    Pasco County residents can expect power to be restored by Monday, and Polk County residents by Tuesday.

    The company said Hillsborough and Pinellas County residents can expect full restoration by Thursday.

    According to TECO, while these dates are estimated timelines for close to all customers to safely receive power, many customers will have power prior to these dates.

    FPL

    In Manatee County, nearly 61,000 customers remain without power. FPL estimates that 95% of customers will have their power restored by Wednesday.

    In Sarasota County, roughly 55,000 are without power but FPL also expects 95% restoration by Wednesday.

    This story will continue to be updated on Sunday as power companies work throughout Tampa Bay.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who left dog tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges, State Attorney says
    WFLA10 hours ago
    Sheriff on widespread destruction on Manasota Key: ‘Never seen anything like this’
    WFLA1 day ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WFLA2 days ago
    VIDEO: Fuel trucks escorted by Hillsborough County deputies amid gas shortage
    WFLA2 days ago
    ‘Not adequate time’ to take down crane that collapsed during Milton, developer says
    WFLA1 day ago
    Expert warns against living together before marriage
    WFLA13 hours ago
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WFLA17 hours ago
    Chuck Norris sends shipment of water to Florida after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA7 hours ago
    VIDEO: Debris piles up at Egan Park in St. Pete Beach following Hurricane Milton
    WFLA10 hours ago
    Body found in Hillsborough River near Rowlett Park in Tampa
    WFLA1 day ago
    Emergency distribution centers open across Tampa Bay
    WFLA1 day ago
    Resource, supply hubs open across Tampa Bay for hurricane victims
    WFLA2 days ago
    Winn-Dixie distributes water, supplies in Sarasota, St. Pete
    WFLA13 hours ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WFLA1 day ago
    VIDEO: Hillsborough County deputy rescues multiple people from cars in floodwaters
    WFLA1 day ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    DeSantis announces $9.5M for rebuilding SeaPort Manatee infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Lineman helps save two people from overturned vehicle after Florida crash
    WFLA1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Arkansas dad arrested, accused of killing man found with missing child: deputies
    WFLA1 day ago
    Rising chocolate prices impact Halloween candy choices
    WFLA1 day ago
    Florida approved for major disaster declaration from FEMA, Gov. DeSantis announces
    WFLA2 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WFLA12 hours ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WFLA1 day ago
    Pandas will debut at National Zoo in January
    WFLA6 hours ago
    Pasco County opens comfort stations for those recovering from Hurricane Milton
    WFLA11 hours ago
    Pasco officials warn residents to be ready to evacuate due to rising rivers
    WFLA1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz21 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy