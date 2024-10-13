Power outages continue across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Many residents remain without power several days after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Category 3 storm in Siesta Key.

Customers with Duke Energy, TECO, and FPL are still anxiously waiting for power restoration, which some companies say it can take a few more days.

Duke Energy

As of Sunday morning, just over 339,000 Floridians are without power, with more than 16,000 active power outages.

Around 13,000 Polk and 2,700 Hernando County residents remain without power but can expect the majority of outages to be restored by Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Pinellas County, 264,000 residents are without power and 19,000 in Pasco County. Duke said the majority of power outages for these two counties are expected to be restored by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

TECO

TECO has 6,000 utility workers actively working on restoring power across the Tampa Bay area, as more than 299,000 remain without power.

Pasco County residents can expect power to be restored by Monday, and Polk County residents by Tuesday.

The company said Hillsborough and Pinellas County residents can expect full restoration by Thursday.

According to TECO, while these dates are estimated timelines for close to all customers to safely receive power, many customers will have power prior to these dates.

FPL

In Manatee County, nearly 61,000 customers remain without power. FPL estimates that 95% of customers will have their power restored by Wednesday.

In Sarasota County, roughly 55,000 are without power but FPL also expects 95% restoration by Wednesday.

This story will continue to be updated on Sunday as power companies work throughout Tampa Bay.

