    WATCH: Deer herd wades through flooded New Port Richey road

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SxGiM_0w4Imnvh00

    NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of deer was seen walking across a flooded road in New Port Richey, just days after Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida.

    On Friday morning, WFLA viewer John Brice captured a family of deer— two adults and two babies, walking across the road in Riverside Villa.

    Fuel shortages across Tampa Bay cause long lines for gas

    The fawns were seen wading in the water, as it reached up to their necks, while the adults walked through, with the water just underneath their stomachs.

    As the animals reach higher ground, one fawn gives a little shake in front of the camera.

    Due to Milton’s landfall, parts of the Tampa Bay area saw roughly 18 inches of rainfall, on top of the already saturated grounds caused by Hurricane Helene just two weeks prior.

    On Friday, parts of Citrus and Hernando County continued to flood , causing residents to evacuate due to rising water.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 7
    National treasure
    6h ago
    Wow.....😁
    sparkyfister
    2d ago
    Herd?
