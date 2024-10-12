WATCH: Deer herd wades through flooded New Port Richey road

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of deer was seen walking across a flooded road in New Port Richey, just days after Hurricane Milton slammed into Florida.

On Friday morning, WFLA viewer John Brice captured a family of deer— two adults and two babies, walking across the road in Riverside Villa.

The fawns were seen wading in the water, as it reached up to their necks, while the adults walked through, with the water just underneath their stomachs.

As the animals reach higher ground, one fawn gives a little shake in front of the camera.

Due to Milton’s landfall, parts of the Tampa Bay area saw roughly 18 inches of rainfall, on top of the already saturated grounds caused by Hurricane Helene just two weeks prior.

On Friday, parts of Citrus and Hernando County continued to flood , causing residents to evacuate due to rising water.

