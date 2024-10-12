Mild and mostly dry weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The weekend forecast post-Milton stays decent. Temperatures will get a little bit warmer both today and tomorrow but we should stay relatively dry with decent humidity.

This afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the mid-80s with a 10% rain chance for a stray shower.

Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s tonight for a comfortable start Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will get a little bit warmer with highs up near 87 °. Rain chances will increase to a 20% for areas mainly south of I-4.

It stays dry and mild Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs back in the mid ’80s.

A cold front looks to come through Tuesday night and bring us our first decent cool down of the season. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only warm into the upper-70s to near 80°. Upper 50s are possible by Thursday morning north of I-4.

Thursday afternoon will be comfortable as well with highs only near 80°.

It warms back up slightly heading into next weekend with rain chances staying quite low.

The tropics remain relatively quiet. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Leslie which is moving away from the United States and will not be a factor in our forecast.

There is an area of low pressure being highlighted just off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of developing over the next 7 days. It will continue moving west through the Atlantic but poses no threat to the United States at the moment.

Long range forecast models do have tropical moisture pooling up in the Western Caribbean in the next two weeks.

Although there is no immediate threat, this area is typically where we see development in October. However at this time, there’s nothing to be concerned about.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily Weather Forecast

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.