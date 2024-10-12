Open in App
    Mild and mostly dry weekend in Tampa Bay

    By Amanda Holly,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234Y9J_0w4D27fM00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The weekend forecast post-Milton stays decent. Temperatures will get a little bit warmer both today and tomorrow but we should stay relatively dry with decent humidity.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUEX3_0w4D27fM00

    This afternoon temperatures will quickly warm into the mid-80s with a 10% rain chance for a stray shower.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4Nil_0w4D27fM00

    Temperatures will drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s tonight for a comfortable start Sunday morning.

    Sunday afternoon temperatures will get a little bit warmer with highs up near 87 °. Rain chances will increase to a 20% for areas mainly south of I-4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUPXF_0w4D27fM00

    It stays dry and mild Monday and Tuesday afternoon with highs back in the mid ’80s.

    A cold front looks to come through Tuesday night and bring us our first decent cool down of the season. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only warm into the upper-70s to near 80°. Upper 50s are possible by Thursday morning north of I-4.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUAgn_0w4D27fM00

    Thursday afternoon will be comfortable as well with highs only near 80°.

    It warms back up slightly heading into next weekend with rain chances staying quite low.

    The tropics remain relatively quiet. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Storm Leslie which is moving away from the United States and will not be a factor in our forecast.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrhJq_0w4D27fM00

    There is an area of low pressure being highlighted just off the coast of Africa that has a medium chance of developing over the next 7 days. It will continue moving west through the Atlantic but poses no threat to the United States at the moment.

    Long range forecast models do have tropical moisture pooling up in the Western Caribbean in the next two weeks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HSQa4_0w4D27fM00

    Although there is no immediate threat, this area is typically where we see development in October. However at this time, there’s nothing to be concerned about.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

