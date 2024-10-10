Mother, 4 kids rescued from rapidly rising water in Polk County home

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — A mother and her four children were rescued from rising floodwaters early Thursday morning after heavy rains inundated their Lakeland neighborhood in Polk County. The family, trapped by rapidly rising water, was saved by a combination of luck, helpful neighbors, and a WFLA news crew.

The mother, whose name is Amber Henry told us the refridgerator in her home started to float and she and her children sat on an oven and counter to avoid the rising water.

“I called my mom and said I think me and my children are about to drown to death,” Henry told us.

With limited options, Amber moved her children to a neighbor’s home where water only went to her knees. That’s where WFLA’s Beth Rousseau spotted the mother signaling for help from a window.

“She was terrified,” Rousseau recalled. “She said the water was rising fast, and she needed to get her babies out.”

Henry had already called 911, but due to hazardous conditions, emergency responders couldn’t reach them. She said her family had been sitting in water since 9pm.

“I was terrified,” Henry recalled. “I just told them I was scared but we have to have bravery. My children literally prayed, they just prayed.”

A few minutes later, a good Samaritan arrived and used his car’s headlights to illuminate a path to show the family a path out. The mother and her children were able to wade through the water and safely escape the home.

They’re now at a shelter recovering and drying out.

“My prayers were answered,” Henry told us.

The flooding in Polk County has affected multiple homes, with long-time residents saying they’ve never seen anything like it. Emergency services have since resumed.

