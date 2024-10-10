Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Mother, 4 kids rescued from rapidly rising water in Polk County home

    By Austin KellermanBeth Rousseau,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaVXv_0w1RUVGl00

    POLK COUNTY, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — A mother and her four children were rescued from rising floodwaters early Thursday morning after heavy rains inundated their Lakeland neighborhood in Polk County. The family, trapped by rapidly rising water, was saved by a combination of luck, helpful neighbors, and a WFLA news crew.

    The mother, whose name is Amber Henry told us the refridgerator in her home started to float and she and her children sat on an oven and counter to avoid the rising water.

    “I called my mom and said I think me and my children are about to drown to death,” Henry told us.

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s Lt. Dan survives Milton on his boat

    With limited options, Amber moved her children to a neighbor’s home where water only went to her knees. That’s where WFLA’s Beth Rousseau spotted the mother signaling for help from a window.

    “She was terrified,” Rousseau recalled. “She said the water was rising fast, and she needed to get her babies out.”

    Henry had already called 911, but due to hazardous conditions, emergency responders couldn’t reach them. She said her family had been sitting in water since 9pm.

    “I was terrified,” Henry recalled. “I just told them I was scared but we have to have bravery. My children literally prayed, they just prayed.”

    A few minutes later, a good Samaritan arrived and used his car’s headlights to illuminate a path to show the family a path out. The mother and her children were able to wade through the water and safely escape the home.

    What happens at Disney World during a hurricane?

    They’re now at a shelter recovering and drying out.

    “My prayers were answered,” Henry told us.

    The flooding in Polk County has affected multiple homes, with long-time residents saying they’ve never seen anything like it. Emergency services have since resumed.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Helen A
    8h ago
    God Bless all the responders and helpers. ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️❤️
    Margaret DuBose
    14h ago
    God’s loving intervention 🙏❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tampa officers rescue more than 100 people after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    PHOTOS: First look at Siesta Key after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    83-year-old found dead in floodwaters outside his Lakeland home
    WFLA1 day ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    HCA Hospital prepares to evacuate patients due to basement flooding
    WFLA2 days ago
    Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 2 St. Pete children
    WFLA6 hours ago
    Roof of MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre severely damaged by Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Couple who moved to Manatee County heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WFLA1 day ago
    Venice Beach home buried in sand after Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Residents, business owners allowed to re-enter Bradenton Beach
    WFLA1 day ago
    Haines City officer involved in crash with possibly impaired driver, police say
    WFLA1 day ago
    St. Pete opens storm debris drop-off sites, comfort stations
    WFLA14 hours ago
    Crane collapses from top of St. Petersburg building during Hurricane Milton
    WFLA3 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    St. Pete Pier cancels Fall events for Hurricane Milton cleanup
    WFLA1 day ago
    ‘Do we have to regulate everything?’: DeSantis on Milton crane crash
    WFLA21 hours ago
    Tampa woman killed by falling branch after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Mild and mostly dry weekend in Tampa Bay
    WFLA23 hours ago
    Hillsborough officials give update on Hurricane Milton damage, relief efforts
    WFLA20 hours ago
    Animal welfare group on standby after Hurricane Milton
    WFLA16 hours ago
    Polk County officials give updates on aftermath of Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Sheriff’s office reassures residents that Medard Park Dam is not compromised
    WFLA1 day ago
    Tallahassee sends city crews to aid Tampa Bay recovery efforts
    WFLA2 days ago
    Polk County families grapple with damage, flooding from Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    LIST: Polk County roads flooded due to Hurricane Milton
    WFLA3 days ago
    WATCH: Cruise ship battles rough seas in Gulf of Mexico during hurricane
    WFLA2 days ago
    Tampa councilman ‘praying’ high tide doesn’t bring more flooding
    WFLA2 days ago
    Pasco County church hopes to rebuild after roof was damaged during Milton
    WFLA1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy