LIVE 11 A.M. UPDATE: Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall Wednesday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Milton is now a Category 4 Hurricane as it moves toward Florida.

Located about 520 miles southwest of Tampa, Milton is expected to take a turn toward the northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Maximum sustained winds are 150 mph.

According to the NHC, Milton is expected to fluctuate in intensity and expand in size, but is forecast to remain an “extremely powerful” hurricane through landfall.

Milton is currently moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph.

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, this includes Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, this includes Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sebastian Inlet to Edisto Beach, this includes St. Johns River.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach and Florida’s east coast from the St. Lucie-Indian River County Line northward to the mouth of the St. Marys River.

Some areas that are normally dry near the coast could be flooded due to rising waters moving inland.

Anclote River, FL to Englewood, FL: 10-15 feet

Tampa Bay: 10-15 feet

Englewood, FL to Bonita Beach, FL: 6-10 feet

Charlotte Harbor: 6-10 feet

Yankeetown, FL to Anclote River: 5-10 feet

Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL: 4-10 feet

Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL: 3-5 feet

