    • WFLA

    LIVE 11 A.M. UPDATE: Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall Wednesday night

    By Rachel TuckerAshley Suter,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Milton is now a Category 4 Hurricane as it moves toward Florida.

    Located about 520 miles southwest of Tampa, Milton is expected to take a turn toward the northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Maximum sustained winds are 150 mph.

    According to the NHC, Milton is expected to fluctuate in intensity and expand in size, but is forecast to remain an “extremely powerful” hurricane through landfall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXti2_0vyRbS6k00

    Milton is currently moving toward the east-northeast near 9 mph.

    Watches and Warnings

    A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the west coast of Florida from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, this includes Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Bonita Beach northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, this includes Tampa Bay.

    A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Sebastian Inlet to Edisto Beach, this includes St. Johns River.

    A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Florida’s west coast from Chokoloskee to south of Bonita Beach and Florida’s east coast from the St. Lucie-Indian River County Line northward to the mouth of the St. Marys River.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwU2E_0vyRbS6k00

    Some areas that are normally dry near the coast could be flooded due to rising waters moving inland.

    • Anclote River, FL to Englewood, FL: 10-15 feet
    • Tampa Bay: 10-15 feet
    • Englewood, FL to Bonita Beach, FL: 6-10 feet
    • Charlotte Harbor: 6-10 feet
    • Yankeetown, FL to Anclote River: 5-10 feet
    • Bonita Beach, FL to Chokoloskee, FL: 4-10 feet
    • Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL: 3-5 feet

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    John 57
    2d ago
    how low can you go with that commercial
