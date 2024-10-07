‘I’d rather be over-prepared’: Long lines at Polk County sandbagging sites ahead of Hurricane Milton

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — People waited 4.5 hours to get sandbags in Polk County ahead of Hurricane Milton.

“I felt like I was in a theme park where you think you’re almost at the ride but then the line just keeps getting longer and there’s like a whole other loop,” said Esther Gonzalez, who lives in Lakeland. “Storm looks pretty scary and I don’t know what to expect and I’d rather be over-prepared than underprepared.”

Some people wanted to protect their flood-prone property. Others wanted to over-prepare instead of under-prepare.

Polk County gave out tens of thousands of bags Sunday and Monday with crews loading vehicles throughout the day and even inmates from the Polk County jail on-site filling bags.

“I was there for about 4.5 hours or maybe a little less than that but every time I thought, ‘Oh I’m gonna get there,’ there was another loop to go around so that was a little rough,” said Jessica Garcia.

Garcia is leaving Lakeland with her children but not before laying sandbags at her house and her neighbor’s.

“He’s actually been the one that’s kind of like the Good Samaritan around here. He’s over in Texas and so he’s not coming back for this storm so I’m going to put a couple bags at his door,” said Garcia.

Garcia said rain flows downstream towards her home and a nearby retention pond quickly overflows.

Polk County officials urged residents to prepare Monday for not only flooding from rain but also strong winds.

The hurricane force damaging winds – those strong winds, they’ll knock down trees which will bring down power lines. Anticipate damage to structures, anticipate power outages widespread through this county that could last for days,” said Paul Womble, Polk County emergency management director.

Womble warned of “historic impacts” from Hurricane Milton during his 10 a.m. briefing on Monday.

Polk County is opening emergency shelters starting Tuesday morning.

“Our shelters should be your last choice. If you are in a mobile home, a manufactured home, an RV, a camper, some kind of structure that may not survive high winds, plan a should be a friend, a daily member, somebody from church that does not have to leave their home and make a plan and stay with them,” said Womble.

The following public shelters will be open at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8:

– Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale

– Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow

– Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport

– Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport

– George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

– Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland

– Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland

– R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland

– Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland

– Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry

– Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana

– Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven

– Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven

Three pet-friendly shelters will also open at noon on Tuesday, Oct. 8. They are located at:

– Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City

– Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

– Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland.

Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate, and pet food.

Special Needs shelters will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for those residents with special and/or medical needs. Special needs shelters are temporary emergency facilities capable of providing care to residents whose medical condition(s) may require the use of electrical equipment, oxygen, or dialysis, or individuals with physical, cognitive, or medical conditions who may require assistance from medical professionals. Although special needs shelters provide more care than general shelters, they do not provide the level of care found in a medical facility.

The Special Needs shelters are located at:

– FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

– Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport

– McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.