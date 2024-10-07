Prepare now for a potential insurance claim after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If disaster strikes, getting an insurance claim paid quickly could depend on what you do right now.

“Gather all your policies,” said Mark Jenkins of AAA. “Find the phone number for your provider. That way, when you do need to make that claim, you have all the information you need.”

Keep all important documents like bank statements, insurance policies, mortgage information, and medical prescriptions in a plastic bag.

Store in a safe place if you are hunkering down or take them with you if you evacuate.

“Start gathering proof of all the contents, you know,” Jenkins said. “If you have TVs, computers, anything that’s valuable, take close pictures of them. If you have the serial numbers for them, receipts, anything like that is really, really helpful.”

In addition to papers, take photos all around your home, in case you need to show your insurance company, and don’t forget to take pictures of your roof, particularly the eaves of your home.

“Take videos, photos, anything you can,” Jenkins said. “I think more information, more records is better than not enough. So go ahead and overdo it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.