Tampa prepares for yet another hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Joe Chiellini has lived in Tampa for 13 years and has never had to worry about the storm surge from a hurricane, until now.

He is renting a home in the Port Tampa area, near MacDill Air Force Base. The home he owns in another part of Tampa suffered severe damage from Helene.

“We have a house over on North Dundee Street and lost all of it,” said Chiellini. “The water came up five feet around the outside and four feet on the inside.”

Now he is preparing the home he is renting for Hurricane Milton.

“And to think another one is here, more are coming and they seem to be getting worse,” said Chiellini.

Base Commanders at MacDill Air Force Base have ordered a mandatory evacuation for personnel living in low areas or mobile homes.

People in South Tampa are busy buying gas, plywood, generators, and other supplies for the hurricane.

“Well, we are probably most concerned about storm surge, so we are trying to prep to seal around our windows and things like that, we’ve got some low windows,” said Candace Lake as family members loaded plywood into the back of her pickup truck.

Brett Mourer waiting in a long line for gas, just up the street, in case he has to evacuate.

“Well, we may go with some friends to Brandon because my wife is coming in on a flight today. So, we are just trying to prepare as best we can,” said Mourer

