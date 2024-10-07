Open in App
    Residents in Manatee County boarding up homes, several evacuating ahead of Milton

    By Brianda Villegas,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPsQs_0vy0vJhj00

    PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated areas of Manatee County with storm surge, residents have to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

    Mandatory evacuation orders have been put in place for those in Levels “A”, “B” and “C” and officials are urging residents to heed those warnings.

    “We just hope for the best, that’s all we can do,” Resident Randy Howrigan said.

    Howrigan said his neighbors experienced about two feet of storm surge from Helene.

    While he only had to deal with water in his garage, he said he and his wife are making sure to evacuate this time.

    “Our health is number one. We have a wonderful dog; we want to keep her safe. Pretty much everything else can be replaced,” he said.

    Other residents, like Christian Van Cleave, have decided to board up their homes and hunker down.

    “I want to be in the area to help out if anyone needs it,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can to prepare myself, as well as help others. I’m going around putting people’s storm shutters up.”

    For more updates visit mymanatee.org/storm .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Mika'El Ben Baruch
    1d ago
    It's going to be a CAT 3 when it hits, and will feel more like Helene. Those that live on the coast or al on NG the real ver or near lakes ALL know the risk and PAY for that risk. Like he said, he can AFFORD to replace everything, and can afford the high insurance costs. But the rest of us live inland. I am 10 miles inland in Zone C and Level C at 18 feet. We never get any storm surge and no flooding and wind doesn't affect us all that much either. No shelters are even open in my area, so obviously the county is not worried about anything inland. All of us in the condo building are gathering for a hurricane party and will enjoy relaxing and catching up. Praying that no lives will be lost and that everyone will be safe and able to tell stories on Friday. God Bless my friends!
