Residents in Manatee County boarding up homes, several evacuating ahead of Milton

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene devastated areas of Manatee County with storm surge, residents have to prepare for Hurricane Milton.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been put in place for those in Levels “A”, “B” and “C” and officials are urging residents to heed those warnings.

“We just hope for the best, that’s all we can do,” Resident Randy Howrigan said.

Howrigan said his neighbors experienced about two feet of storm surge from Helene.

While he only had to deal with water in his garage, he said he and his wife are making sure to evacuate this time.

“Our health is number one. We have a wonderful dog; we want to keep her safe. Pretty much everything else can be replaced,” he said.

Other residents, like Christian Van Cleave, have decided to board up their homes and hunker down.

“I want to be in the area to help out if anyone needs it,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can to prepare myself, as well as help others. I’m going around putting people’s storm shutters up.”

For more updates visit mymanatee.org/storm .

