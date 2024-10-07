Travelers at Tampa International Airport affected ahead of closure

TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) — Up to 80,000 people travel through Tampa International Airport daily.

As Hurricane Milton approaches, management at the airport said it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. we will be closed to all passengers,” said John Tiliacos, executive vice president of airport operations and customer service.

Tiliacos is preparing for Hurricane Milton. With a terminal this large, it’s a huge undertaking.

“There are facilities that we have to secure, and that is a pretty tall order and it takes up to 24 hours,” Tiliacos said.

Ellyonna Nadeau is a freshman at Southeastern College. She’s bracing her first hurricane and trying to go back home to Ohio before Milton makes landfall.

“This is terrifying,” Nadeau said. “Yesterday (Sunday) we got an email that classes were canceled and that we were going to evacuate.”

Tampa International Airport advised passengers to check with their airlines directly for travel changes, but for many passengers, flights just keep getting delayed.

“I’m very concerned,” traveler Stacy Thivener said. “They just delayed my flight yet again, and it’s a connecting flight that I needed in Atlanta to get home to Denver.”

Flights before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8 are able to depart and arrive.

As far as reopening after the storm, TPA will conduct a damage assessment once it has passed to decide when they are able to reopen.

