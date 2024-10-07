Open in App
    WFLA

    Florida special needs shelters now open for Hurricane Milton

    By Brody Wooddell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M7YYC_0vxh28UK00

    Tallahassee, Fla. (BLOOM) – As Hurricane Milton approaches, the Florida Department of Health is activating special needs shelters in areas projected to be impacted by the storm. These shelters are designed to assist individuals with medical conditions that require support but do not necessitate hospitalization.

    Residents with disabilities or medical needs are urged to pre-register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry to ensure they receive the appropriate care during an emergency evacuation. Pre-registration allows local emergency management officials to quickly assist those in need and provide critical information about available shelters.

    For individuals eligible for special needs shelters, it’s important to prepare an emergency kit that includes:

    • A list of medications and dosages
    • A 30-day supply of medications
    • Vital medical equipment, especially for those who are oxygen or electrically dependent
    • Backup energy sources for medical devices
    • Special dietary items, if needed
    • Personal identification, insurance information, and emergency contact lists

    To register or obtain more information about local shelters and evacuation procedures, visit FloridaDisaster.org .

    Health care providers are encouraged to contact SNR@flhealth.gov for access to the special needs registry to ensure they can assist eligible patients effectively during the storm.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

