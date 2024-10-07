Florida special needs shelters now open for Hurricane Milton

Tallahassee, Fla. (BLOOM) – As Hurricane Milton approaches, the Florida Department of Health is activating special needs shelters in areas projected to be impacted by the storm. These shelters are designed to assist individuals with medical conditions that require support but do not necessitate hospitalization.

Residents with disabilities or medical needs are urged to pre-register with the Florida Special Needs Shelter Registry to ensure they receive the appropriate care during an emergency evacuation. Pre-registration allows local emergency management officials to quickly assist those in need and provide critical information about available shelters.

For individuals eligible for special needs shelters, it’s important to prepare an emergency kit that includes:

A list of medications and dosages

A 30-day supply of medications

Vital medical equipment, especially for those who are oxygen or electrically dependent

Backup energy sources for medical devices

Special dietary items, if needed

Personal identification, insurance information, and emergency contact lists

To register or obtain more information about local shelters and evacuation procedures, visit FloridaDisaster.org .

Health care providers are encouraged to contact SNR@flhealth.gov for access to the special needs registry to ensure they can assist eligible patients effectively during the storm.

