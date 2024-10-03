Open in App
    1 dead in East Tampa shooting

    By Rachel Tucker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYm3h_0vt3R24900

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East Tampa on Wednesday.

    Officers were called to the 2600 block of Chelsea Street at 9:10 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Tampa police.

    Police found an “adult black male with upper body trauma” at the site of the shooting. He died from his injuries.

    No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police are investigating.

    Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via TIP411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    bigguy69
    2h ago
    Almost a murder every day in Tampa, Susie Lopez sucks!!! I will be voting for Andrew Warren!!!
    Kimberly Leaf
    17h ago
    you people?
