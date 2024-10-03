1 dead in East Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in East Tampa on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Chelsea Street at 9:10 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired, according to Tampa police.

Police found an “adult black male with upper body trauma” at the site of the shooting. He died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Tampa police at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip via TIP411, which is accessible through the TampaPD app.

