Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Naples teenager

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Naples.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dylan Helms is a double leg amputee and is in a wheelchair.

He was described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Whitaker Road in Naples.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black beanie and khaki or black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or dial 911.

