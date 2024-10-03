Open in App
    Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Naples teenager

    By Rachel Tucker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsfWM_0vt2T2zi00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for a 16-year-old boy from Naples.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Dylan Helms is a double leg amputee and is in a wheelchair.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNxrA_0vt2T2zi00

    He was described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the area of the 5800 block of Whitaker Road in Naples.

    He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black beanie and khaki or black pants.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or dial 911.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Butterfly636
    1d ago
    Praying that this young man is found safe.
    Judy Kenna
    1d ago
    praying 🙏
    View all comments
