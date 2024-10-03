Tampa police increase patrols for neighborhoods affected by Helene

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — To ensure resident’s safety and security, the Tampa Police Department is increasing patrols in neighborhoods impacted by Hurricane Helene.

To deter criminals and provide support to residents, officers will be specifically assigned to the hardest hit areas, the Tampa Police Department said.

Tampa PD wants to remind the community the City of Tampa is in a State of Emergency, and there are enhanced penalties for theft and burglary when the crime is storm-related.

“We are committed to keeping our community safe in the post-storm recovery,” Chief Lee Bercaw said.

(Tampa Police Department)

According to TPD, any theft or burglary that is considered looting the property must be taken from inside the home or the enclosed area surrounding it with the intent to steal the property.

Someone taking items that were placed on the curb for disposal is not looting, TPD said.

“The last thing people need to worry about is protecting their property. We’ve assigned officers to increase patrols in these areas and are here to support our community with our goal of being safer, together,” Bercaw said.

Tampa Police Department said any theft or burglary that is facilitated by conditions arising from Helene is eligible for enhancement and will be treated as such.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.