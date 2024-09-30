South Tampa residents gut homes to prevent mold in wake of flooding from Helene

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The concern for so many, is mold. After record-breaking storm surge inundated their homes, many South Tampa neighbors near West Shore Boulevard are gutting their houses.

Bill Yanger and his wife evacuated their south Tampa home off West Shore Boulevard on Thursday but watched their ring doorbell as flood waters rose.

“When we saw the welcome mat start to float away from the front door, we knew we were done,” said Yanger.

Then he lost power. The Yangers didn’t return until Friday morning.

“Surprisingly it had all receded,” he said. “We walked inside. It was complete devastation.”

He lost 95% of everything. He’s trying to salvage what he can and he’s throwing out everything else. The Yangers are grateful to Radiant Church as they deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

“They showed up with five or six people,” said Yanger. “Within a couple hours, they busted their rear ends and helped us so much. I can’t thank them enough.”

Along West Shore Boulevard and the neighborhoods to the west, there are piles of debris, mattresses, and construction waste as residents gut their homes.

“There is not a house on the street that doesn’t have a pile that’s my height,” Yanger said.

Nearby, the Hosmans lifted furniture and put everything as high up as they could, but they soon realized the water was rushing in too quickly.

“We couldn’t open up any of the doors we tried to come out the garage,” said Kady Hosman. “The water pressure was just so heavy so we had to climb out a window in the backyard.”

Water was up to her hip.

“Our little Pomeranian, we put him on our shoulders and swam our way to Publix,” said Hosman.

That’s where friends picked them up and brought them to safety. Now their home is airing out after crews gutted out the drywall.

“One day at a time,” she said.

Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa are opening six comfort stations to help residents affected by Hurricane Helene.

The sites will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice at the following locations:

Marjorie Park Marina, 97 Columbia Dr., Tampa, FL 33606

Desoto Park, 2617 Corrine St., Tampa, FL 33605

Apollo Beach Park & Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570

Sandy Perrone Park, 5120 Kelly Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634

Restrooms, showers, and laundry services will be available at unincorporated county comfort station locations. The other amenities will be available on Tuesday. In the meantime, residents can charge their devices at Hillsborough County libraries.

The American Red Cross will be serving lunch starting at approximately 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner starting at approximately 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at all comfort station locations.

People without air conditioning also can take refuge in public places, including libraries or shopping malls.

