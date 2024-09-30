Iconic Salt Life closing all stores amid shift to e-commerce and wholesale

TAMPA, Fla. — Salt Life , a brand synonymous with Florida’s ocean-loving culture, is closing all of its physical stores as part of a significant transition to a wholesale and e-commerce business model. The move follows the acquisition of the brand by Iconix International Inc. , in partnership with Hilco Consumer-Retail Group , after a bankruptcy auction.

The closures come after the brand’s parent company, Delta Apparel Inc., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2024. Financial challenges, including shrinking profit margins and a lack of demand, led Delta Apparel to put Salt Life on the auction block. By August 2024, nearly 100 employees at 16 Florida stores were at risk of losing their jobs if no buyer emerged. The acquisition by Iconix through a competitive auction marks the end of Delta Apparel’s ownership, as Salt Life pivots to a new business model under Iconix’s leadership.

Liquidation sales began on September 20, 2024, at 28 Salt Life stores across 10 states, including 13 locations in Florida. The closures mark the end of an era for the brand, which began in 2003 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and grew into a beloved symbol for ocean enthusiasts with its popular apparel and gear designed for fishing, surfing, and diving.

While the stores are shutting down, customers still have an opportunity to purchase Salt Life merchandise at discounts of up to 40%, with items such as T-shirts, hoodies, and tumblers available. Gift cards will be accepted until October 20, and all sales are final after September 20.

The shift to wholesale and e-commerce comes as Salt Life plans to focus more on expanding its brand through retail partnerships and online sales. Iconix and Hilco are managing the wind-down of the retail operations and facilitating the sale of inventory from distribution centers.

Salt Life’s legacy is not limited to its retail presence. The brand has been committed to ocean conservation, with its “Gives Back” initiative supporting efforts to protect marine environments.

As Salt Life prepares to shutter its stores, the end of an era looms for a brand that has been part of Florida’s beach culture for the better part of two decades. For many Floridians, Salt Life was more than just a store—it was a symbol of a lifestyle. Those iconic “Salt Life” bumper stickers, seen plastered on cars from Jacksonville to the Keys, became synonymous with the free-spirited, ocean-loving mentality of the “Florida man” and woman.

The closure of these stores won’t erase the brand’s footprint on Florida’s coastal identity, but it will undoubtedly shift how locals interact with it. As Salt Life transitions to a digital and wholesale focus, those bumper stickers might just take on even greater meaning, symbolizing a bygone era of sandy toes, sun-soaked weekends, and a deep connection to the sea. For Florida’s loyal Salt Life followers, the spirit of the brand will live on—just now, perhaps, with a bit more nostalgia. (Also you can still order online).

