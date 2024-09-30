Driver shot at along I-4 near Seffner after being tailgated, troopers say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was shot at Monday morning along Interstate 4 near Seffner after he was reportedly being tailgated by another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 28-year-old Lakeland man reported to FHP that another man in a Dodge Ram with yellow headlights and an unknown Florida license plate was tailgating him at about 6 a.m. near mile marker 14.

The man in the Dodge pulled up next to the Lakeland man, fired a shot from a full-size-semi-automatic handgun, and then sped off on a nearby exit, troopers said.

Troopers said they found a single bullet in the engine compartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or crime stoppers at **TIPS.

