    • WFLA

    Driver shot at along I-4 near Seffner after being tailgated, troopers say

    By Kevin Accettulla,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZPwe_0vpLbGlX00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was shot at Monday morning along Interstate 4 near Seffner after he was reportedly being tailgated by another driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    A 28-year-old Lakeland man reported to FHP that another man in a Dodge Ram with yellow headlights and an unknown Florida license plate was tailgating him at about 6 a.m. near mile marker 14.

    The man in the Dodge pulled up next to the Lakeland man, fired a shot from a full-size-semi-automatic handgun, and then sped off on a nearby exit, troopers said.

    Troopers said they found a single bullet in the engine compartment.

    Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or crime stoppers at **TIPS.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Cathy W
    22h ago
    people (some people) here in flordia seem to be calm and nice. human acting Until they get behind the wheel of their vehicles, then they grow horns
    AILEEN DE JESUS
    22h ago
    check the videos because I-4 have cameras
