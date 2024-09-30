Open in App
    Firefighter hospitalized after mobile home fire in Brooksville

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZ7ak_0vokjRV400

    BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Firefighter was sent to the hospital after Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in Brooksville.

    Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a mobile home on fire at the 1200 block of Sunshine Grove Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

    Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire through the roof of the mobile home. When working to get the fire out, Fire Rescue had a difficult time gaining entry through the windows and doors that were obstructed.

    Wrong-way driver strikes Hillsborough deputy nearly head-on on Skyway Bridge: FHP

    According to Hernando Fire Rescue, a large amount of ammunition inside the home made it difficult for firefighters.

    Fire Rescue got the fire under control within an hour of arriving on the scene. One officer was transported to a local hospital for a medical-related issue, no other injuries were reported, Fire Rescue said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

