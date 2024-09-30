Tropical Storm Kirk forms, expected to become hurricane this week: NHC

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Twelve has strengthened into Tropical Storm Kirk and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Located 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, maximum winds are at 45 mph.

The storm is moving toward the west at 8 mph and will continue to move westward through Tuesday.

“Kirk is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday night and a major hurricane late Thursday night,” said Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone. “Kirk will then move to the northwest and eventually into the central Atlantic. Kirk will then turn to the north and stay well away from the United States or any other land areas.”

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect right now.

