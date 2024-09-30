Open in App
    Tropical Storm Kirk forms, expected to become hurricane this week: NHC

    By Ashley SuterSara Filips,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfLJd_0voe5iwo00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Depression Twelve has strengthened into Tropical Storm Kirk and is expected to become a hurricane later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    Located 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, maximum winds are at 45 mph.

    The storm is moving toward the west at 8 mph and will continue to move westward through Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jxbfs_0voe5iwo00

    “Kirk is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday night and a major hurricane late Thursday night,” said Max Defender 8 meteorologist Eric Stone. “Kirk will then move to the northwest and eventually into the central Atlantic.  Kirk will then turn to the north and stay well away from the United States or any other land areas.”

    There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect right now.

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

