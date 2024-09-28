‘We sure this is Shania Twain?’ Fans react to country star’s look at Grand Ole Opry

(NEXSTAR) – More than a few of Shania Twain’s fans were taken aback by her appearance at the People’s Choice Country Awards on Thursday night, with some of them feeling she was “completely unrecognizable” at the event.

“The actual outfit and styling is super fun, love it. But … are we sure this is Shania Twain?” one Reddit user commented under a photo of Twain, with blonde hair and a denim dress, on the red carpet.

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)

The look was one of several that Twain — the host of the night’s festivities — sported during Thursday’s ceremony at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Over the course of the night, the 59-year-old country star also donned a sequined gown, a ‘60s-style mod dress, and an all-white fringed jacket-and-pants combo topped with a cowboy hat.

But no matter the outfit, users on social media appeared to be questioning who, exactly, they were looking at.

“I don’t know who the h— this is because it is definitely not @ShaniaTwain,” one X user wrote.

“I did not know that Shania Twain was in a witness protection program,” another joked.

Several Reddit posts about Twain’s look also popped up in the hours after the ceremony. Most of the commenters were very complimentary of her appearance, but many admitted that they, too, were a bit confused at first.

“My husband had no idea who this was, despite the fact we’ve been Shania fans for years,” one Reddit user wrote.

Shania Twain performs during the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards at Grand Ole Opry House on September 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Twain was announced as the host of the second-ever People’s Choice Country Awards in July, with producers promising ““unforgettable performances, tributes, and surprises” for viewers.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain said in a news release leading up to the event. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

The People’s Choice Country Awards, which held its inaugural ceremony in 2023 at the Grand Ole Opry, seeks to honor the past year’s best in country music, as “voted on by the fans,” according to the producers. Some of the big winners from Thursday’s ceremony included Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert, the latter of whom was honored with the Country Music Icon Award.

