15-year-old boy missing out of Thonotosassa, deputies say

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for several days.

Baracka Williams was last seen leaving his Thonotosassa home on Bradley Road around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the boy is diabetic and insulin-dependent. It is unknown if he has his medication or is following his treatment plan.

“We are deeply concerned about Baracka’s well-being, especially considering his medical needs,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our focus is on finding him quickly and ensuring he returns safely.”

Williams is 5’3″ with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black twists in his hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

