    15-year-old boy missing out of Thonotosassa, deputies say

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0OQf_0vnBXlr800

    THONOTOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for several days.

    Baracka Williams was last seen leaving his Thonotosassa home on Bradley Road around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, wearing a black shirt and black pants.

    The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the boy is diabetic and insulin-dependent. It is unknown if he has his medication or is following his treatment plan.

    “We are deeply concerned about Baracka’s well-being, especially considering his medical needs,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our focus is on finding him quickly and ensuring he returns safely.”

    Williams is 5’3″ with a medium build. He has brown eyes and black twists in his hair.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    🪷☸️ DharmaSnow 🕉️📿🙏
    1d ago
    Prayers he is found safe and returned home. May God protect him. Sharing this. 🙏💜
    Sunshine 01
    1d ago
    prayers for safe return Home
    View all comments
