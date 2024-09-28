Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    ‘SNL’ kicks off 50th season with Jean Smart, Jelly Roll

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31QMK3_0vn87dTz00

    (NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” is celebrating its 50th season, starting this weekend and a recent Emmy winner will be hosting for the first time.

    Forty-nine seasons of “SNL” hosts have come through the doors of the historic Studio 8H, and the first one to come through for Season 50 is Jean Smart.

    Maggie Smith, star of ‘Downton Abbey’ and ‘Harry Potter’ films dies at 89

    “I was kind of stunned and incredibly flattered,” Smart said.

    The six-time Emmy winner, who co-starred for seven seasons on “Designing Women,” just won her third straight Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhBNs_0vn87dTz00
    (Courtesy/ NBC)

    “I appreciate this because I don’t get enough attention,” Smart said in her Emmy acceptance speech for her role as legendary comedian Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s “Hacks.”

    “One thing I’m really pleased about is men love [“Hacks’] as much as women seem to love the show, so I was very pleased about that because I wasn’t sure,” Smart said.

    But going live from New York is much different from filming “Hacks,” even for a stage veteran like Smart.

    “If you think about it too much, you’ll get freaked out a little bit too much,” she said.

    On Wednesday, Smart and cast members participated in a rapid-fire first read of 39 potential sketches for Saturday’s premiere.

    “I had to just kind of guess what was going on in the script,” Smart said. “It was great, and then they narrow it down to about 10 or 12, and then it’ll be narrowed down even more by Saturday.”

    $1.13B Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed

    The show’s milestone season will finally begin on Saturday.

    “It’s like being shot from a cannon,” Smart said. “It’s a crazy process. I don’t know how they do it, over and over and over.”

    For 50 years.

    “Saturday Night Live” premieres this weekend at 11:30 p.m. on NBC4 with Jelly Roll as the musical guest. Next week, Nate Bargatze will host, followed by Michael Keaton, Ariana Grande, and John Mulaney in the coming weeks.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SNAP increases – and changes to who qualifies – take effect Oct. 1
    WFLA1 day ago
    ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Drake Hogestyn dies
    WFLA1 day ago
    Tom Brady responds to Baker Mayfield’s criticism, says ‘stressful is not having Super Bowl rings’
    WFLA23 hours ago
    Lady Gaga Worries In Plunging Dress After ‘Losing So Much Weight’
    thenerdstash.com4 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks22 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Mom raises over $750k for own funeral after terminal cancer diagnosis
    WFLA2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Horoscope of the Day, Monday, September 30th
    Devra Lee22 minutes ago
    ‘Dirty soda’: Regularly consuming the trendy drink is ‘risky,’ dietitian says
    WFLA1 day ago
    Woman with 2 young children arrested at Disneyland Resort
    WFLA2 days ago
    Elderly Florida woman refuses to leave home amid Helene
    WFLA2 days ago
    List: 47 more Big Lots stores set to close, including 3 in Florida
    WFLA17 hours ago
    Same-sex flamingo couple at zoo hatch chick
    WFLA23 hours ago
    South Tampa businesses open food giveaway for residents affected by Helene
    WFLA2 days ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    ‘Worst we’ve seen in recent history’: Hernando County assesses damage from Helene
    WFLA3 days ago
    Disney+ cracking down on password sharing, raising subscription fees: What to know
    WFLA2 days ago
    How climate change is intensifying storms like Hurricane Helene
    WFLA2 days ago
    Residents escorted off barrier islands, deputies will patrol for looters
    WFLA2 days ago
    Scattered showers continue through the day
    WFLA1 day ago
    Similar storm timing, warm and humid Sunday
    WFLA1 day ago
    4 Zodiac Signs That Always Go Back to Their Exes
    Emily Standley Allard24 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    VIDEO: Hotel guests rescued during Hurricane Helene in Sarasota
    WFLA2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Longboat Key Fire Rescue opens island to essential workers
    WFLA2 days ago
    Pasco County giving out free food, water to those impacted by Helene
    WFLA2 days ago
    3 California firefighters hurt in crash while heading to help Hurricane Helene victims
    WFLA17 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy