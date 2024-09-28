Open in App
    $1.13B Mega Millions ticket remains unclaimed

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    Related video: Earlier this month, a Floridian won $1 million on the Mega Millions, while a player in Texas won the $800 million jackpot.

    TRENTON, N.J. (WFLA) — The jackpot winner for a Mega Millions ticket worth $1.13 billion has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

    According to the New Jersey Lottery, it has been six months since a sole jackpot-winning ticket was drawn. The cash value is at an estimated $537.5 million.

    On Tuesday, March 26, one lucky player matched all five numbers— 07, 11, 22, 29, and 38, along with the Gold Mega Ball number— 04. The Multiplier number was 02.

    The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite Liquor, located at 2200 Route 66, in Neptune Township in New Jersey.

    New Jersey winners only have a year to claim their prize from the date of the drawing. The winner is asked to contact the New Jersey Lottery as soon as possible to claim their prize. In 2020, a new law in the state allows winners to remain anonymous indefinitely.

    “We recommend the lucky winner seek professional legal and financial advice,” the lottery office said. “The winner will have until March 26, 2025, to file their claim before the ticket expires.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

