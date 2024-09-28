Scattered storms throughout your Saturday

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will linger throughout the day as temperatures rise to the upper 80s. It will be very humid as feels like temperatures rise to over 100 degrees.

Sunday will be very similar as rain timing stays the same. Lows will be in the upper 70s with highs in the upper 80s as rain moves inland a bit faster Sunday afternoon and evening.

Isolated rain chances will be in play throughout the work week with a 30 to 40 percent chance. With fewer showers, highs will rise to at least 90 degrees.

Not much change in store this weekend with isolated to scattered showers and storms with highs around 90. Lows will be in the middle 70s.

Hurricane Isaac is moving north east in the far northern Atlantic and Tropical Storm Joyce is moving northwest in the eastern Atlantic. Both storms will weaken and stay over the open water.

There are two other areas we are watching. One wave is expected to develop into an area of low pressure in the south central Caribbean. This has a 40 percent chance of development the next 7 days, but models strengthen this slowly over the western Gulf of Mexico. It aapears as though this will stay well to the west of the Bay Area, but of course we will continue to monitor this system.

Theres also a tropical wave located west of the Cape Verde Islands. Theres a 50 percent chance of development, but it appears as though it will move to the northwest sooner than later and follow Joyce’s path and stay well away from the United States.

